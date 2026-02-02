Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Expands By 43.1%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,991 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 37,725 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 121,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zentek Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Zentek stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.38. Zentek has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Get Zentek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentek presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Zentek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.