Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) vs. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Critical Contrast

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 10.04% 16.34% 6.76% Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bel Fuse and Acorn Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $534.79 million 4.76 $40.96 million $5.20 38.69 Acorn Energy $12.63 million 3.51 $6.29 million $2.65 6.69

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bel Fuse and Acorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 1 6 0 2.86 Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $173.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Acorn Energy.

Dividends

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acorn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bel Fuse pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acorn Energy pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acorn Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Acorn Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

