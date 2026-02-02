KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

KE (NYSE:BEKEGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

KE Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.64. KE has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Analyst Recommendations for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

