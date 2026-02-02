Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,091 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 38,728 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 123,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

EVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 175,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,860. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

