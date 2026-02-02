Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,197 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 2,142 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intellinetics Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEAMERICAN INLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.15. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc is a provider of enterprise content management and digital transformation solutions designed to help organizations streamline document-centric processes and improve operational efficiency. The company’s platform enables clients to capture, store, manage and retrieve both paper and electronic records through a unified system, reducing reliance on manual workflows and minimizing the risks associated with paper-based information handling.

The company offers a range of software products and professional services aimed at automating business processes and ensuring secure, compliant access to critical data.

