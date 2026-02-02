Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,199 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,908 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.47. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $190.01.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

