Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,199 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,908 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Stock Down 2.6%
Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.47. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $190.01.
About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- The Real Risk in Roth Conversions
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.