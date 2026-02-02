Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,302 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 31,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pintec Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pintec Technology Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pintec Technology stock remained flat at $0.91 during trading on Friday. 34,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,486. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading fintech company that provides technology-enabled financial solutions to banks, consumer finance companies and other financial institutions in China. Its core business revolves around an origination-as-a-service platform that enables partners to quickly launch and manage digital lending and wealth management products. This platform covers the entire credit lifecycle, including customer acquisition, credit decisioning, risk management and post-loan servicing.

In addition to its fintech platform business, Pintec operates a content-based marketing platform that harnesses big data analytics and AI-driven algorithms to match financial service providers with potential customers through online media, social networks and other digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.