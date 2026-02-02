Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,789,950 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 2,309,313 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 181,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patriot National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Patriot National Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 70.8% in the third quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 268,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Patriot National Bank, operates as a community-oriented bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses and institutions. Its core deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, Patriot National Bank provides commercial real estate and business loans, construction and development financing, residential mortgage lending and consumer installment loans.

