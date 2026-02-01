Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Drops By 44.7%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,506 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 35,283 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock remained flat at $49.26 during trading on Friday. 22,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

