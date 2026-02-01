VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,297 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 2,013 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock. Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 20.57% of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tiered modified market-cap weighted index composed of US-listed Office and Commercial REITs. The fund targets the top 25 highest ranked Office and Commerical REITs based on market cap and liquidity DESK was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

