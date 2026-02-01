Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 860,671 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 1,624,068 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 476,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOUG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Elliman has an average rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 472,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 49.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company’s core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

