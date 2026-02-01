Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,218 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 1,156 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluemount

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluemount stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Bluemount at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bluemount alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Bluemount in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluemount currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bluemount Stock Up 1.4%

BMHL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 16,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560. Bluemount has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

Bluemount Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluemount, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BMHL. As a blank check company, Bluemount has no ongoing commercial operations and was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination.

Following its public listing, Bluemount holds its proceeds in a trust account until it identifies and completes a business combination with one or more target companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluemount Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluemount and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.