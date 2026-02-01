Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 760,633 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 1,019,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 2,101,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

