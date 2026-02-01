Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and $4.71 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for $7.92 or 0.00010225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 7.93640934 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $5,350,006.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

