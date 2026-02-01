Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $491.69 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $491.69 million and approximately $28.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,094,037,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,977,417 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

