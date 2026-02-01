Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 165,918 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 110,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 6.8%

Frontier Lithium stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 29,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,732. Frontier Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:LITOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of hard-rock lithium properties. The company’s primary objective is to establish a reliable supply of high-grade lithium spodumene concentrate to support the growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets. Frontier Lithium’s flagship asset is the PAK Project, a significant lithium pegmatite deposit in northwestern Ontario.

The PAK Project covers a contiguous land package of more than 13,000 hectares in the Ignace region near Thunder Bay.

