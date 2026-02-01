Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 180,907 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,855,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $416,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 595.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $66.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

