Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $151.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock worth $16,557,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

