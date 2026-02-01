Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $38,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $204.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,837,757.68. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,885 shares of company stock worth $133,222,817. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

