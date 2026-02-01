Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.3680. 15,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 52,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

