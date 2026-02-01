Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2654 and last traded at $0.2777. 333,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 95,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2843.

Tokens.com Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

