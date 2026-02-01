Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$69.40 and last traded at C$69.40. 232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.00.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.15.

About Redcare Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.