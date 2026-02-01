National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.31% of Zoetis worth $203,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.