Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Qiagen by 366.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 994,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 781,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,217,000 after buying an additional 675,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,350,000 after buying an additional 556,387 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.89 target price (up from $55.79) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

QGEN stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

