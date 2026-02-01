AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF $QINT

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 858,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1,667.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

QINT opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.