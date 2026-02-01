PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.