Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 6,218.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,194 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,825,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 97.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ADT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,346,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,451,000 after buying an additional 853,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 22.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,097,474 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 2,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ADT by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

