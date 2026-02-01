Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.36. 78,625,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 111,452,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONDS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ondas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,963.52. This trade represents a 35.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 2,796.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 824,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $15,156,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Stories

