Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Sells $73,041.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood Norris sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $73,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 742,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,367.58. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.43. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 194.93% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Key Wrap Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wrap Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product / contract relevance — Wrap announced a U.S.?produced, NDAA?compliant next?generation WrapVision body?worn camera (IONODES PERCEPT BC200), which improves eligibility for federal and state procurement and could help open government/enterprise contracts. Wrap Advances WrapVision (GlobeNewswire)

Product / contract relevance — Wrap announced a U.S.?produced, NDAA?compliant next?generation WrapVision body?worn camera (IONODES PERCEPT BC200), which improves eligibility for federal and state procurement and could help open government/enterprise contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & trading — volume is modestly above average and the stock sits between its 50?day (~$2.46) and 200?day (~$2.13) moving averages; that mixed technical picture can amplify moves from news or insider flows.

Technicals & trading — volume is modestly above average and the stock sits between its 50?day (~$2.46) and 200?day (~$2.13) moving averages; that mixed technical picture can amplify moves from news or insider flows. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity — several funds (Vanguard, Raymond James, Squarepoint, Osaic) have meaningfully adjusted stakes recently; institutional ownership remains modest (~8.8%), so flows can move the thinly traded stock more than for larger caps.

Institutional activity — several funds (Vanguard, Raymond James, Squarepoint, Osaic) have meaningfully adjusted stakes recently; institutional ownership remains modest (~8.8%), so flows can move the thinly traded stock more than for larger caps. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Elwood G. Norris (a >10% holder) executed numerous sales across Oct–Nov (and earlier), materially reducing his position; continued disclosed sales increase float and signal reduced insider conviction, a likely driver of downward pressure. SEC Insider Sale Filings

Large insider selling — Elwood G. Norris (a >10% holder) executed numerous sales across Oct–Nov (and earlier), materially reducing his position; continued disclosed sales increase float and signal reduced insider conviction, a likely driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term fundamentals — most recent quarter showed a small loss per share, negative margins and only ~$3.5M revenue; with a negative ROE and negative net margin, investors are focused on contract wins and cash runway rather than earnings upside.

Weak near?term fundamentals — most recent quarter showed a small loss per share, negative margins and only ~$3.5M revenue; with a negative ROE and negative net margin, investors are focused on contract wins and cash runway rather than earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus & ratings — the stock carries a weak consensus (MarketBeat shows a “Sell” consensus; at least one firm reaffirmed a sell rating), which can limit buyer interest until clearer revenue/contract momentum appears.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 646,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a designer and manufacturer of less-lethal restraint devices aimed at law enforcement and security professionals. Its flagship product, the BolaWrap®, is a handheld remote restraint tool that deploys a Kevlar-reinforced cord to safely immobilize individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The system is engineered to support de-escalation tactics and reduce reliance on physical force in high-risk encounters.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wrap Technologies oversees product development, testing and training at its headquarters.

See Also

