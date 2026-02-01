Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Tesla jumps as SpaceX merger talks fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes (Reuters)

Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Could Tesla's Q4 Earnings Fuel the Next Rally? (MarketBeat)

Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi?billion involvement with Musk's xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a "physical AI" play rather than a pure auto OEM. Tesla reveals $2 billion investment in Elon Musk's xAI (Fortune)

Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long?term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Tesla Kills Legacy Models: Analyst Response Is Meh (MarketBeat)

Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist.

Massive capex and cash?burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near?term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Tesla plans $20 billion capital spending spree (Reuters)

First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near?term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition.

Notable bearish analyst moves (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight with a $145 target) increase downside headline risk and may cap rallies until clarity on capex pacing and robot/robotaxi ramps arrives.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.58.

Tesla stock opened at $430.41 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

