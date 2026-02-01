Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,068 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $198.50 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $634,506.75. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,961 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.