Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

CTAS opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

