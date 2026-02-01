Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

