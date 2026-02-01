Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFC Planning Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 125.7% in the third quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067,707 shares of company stock valued at $103,627,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $338.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $342.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

