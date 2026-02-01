Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,344 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $362,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.84. The stock has a market cap of $372.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

