Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $183,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 139.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $823,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.76.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.62. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

