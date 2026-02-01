Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.0%

VET stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.The business had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.64%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 553,281 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 160.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 461,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

