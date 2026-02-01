SVAQU’s (NASDAQ:SVAQU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

SVAQU’s (NASDAQ:SVAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 2nd. SVAQU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SVAQU’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SVAQU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SVAQU has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVAQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVAQU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.