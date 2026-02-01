IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 2,670.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get IMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMI

IMI Price Performance

About IMI

IMI opened at GBX 2,762 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,538.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,382.36.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.