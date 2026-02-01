iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,170 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the December 31st total of 1,357 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:ITDE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 20,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

