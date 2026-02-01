Short Interest in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Rises By 58.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,426 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 48,986 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGBH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 60,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,250. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk. IGBH was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
