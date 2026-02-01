BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,453 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 3,255 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYSA. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 916.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 124,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

HYSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.

