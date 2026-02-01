ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Short Interest Up 61.6% in January

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 278 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 172 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IWML stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

