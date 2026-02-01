ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Short Interest Up 116.9% in January

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,564 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 19,621 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJB. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 393,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,598,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1,193.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 11.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,020,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock remained flat at $15.26 during trading on Friday. 343,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,978. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years. SJB was launched on Mar 21, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

