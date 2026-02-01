MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,238 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the December 31st total of 9,360 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $177,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 567,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 128.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 163,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other state and local government obligations. By focusing on tax-exempt instruments, MMD aims to enhance after-tax yields for its shareholders, making it an option for investors in higher tax brackets who seek municipal bond exposure through a publicly traded vehicle.

As a defined-term fund, MMD was structured with a predetermined termination date at which point the portfolio is expected to be liquidated and proceeds returned to investors.

