Analyzing Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and Jungheinrich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Jungheinrich”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.05 -$5.60 million ($17.45) -0.07 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion N/A $312.72 million N/A N/A

Jungheinrich has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jungheinrich beats Freight Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Jungheinrich

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.