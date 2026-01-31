Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading 22.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 495 and last traded at GBX 472. 4,402,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 1,326,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50.

More Pinewood Technologies Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Confirmation of takeover talks with Apax implies a potential near-term takeover at about £5 per share, which represents a premium to yesterday’s market price and is the primary driver of the share price increase. Pinewood.AI Confirms Talks With Apax

Confirmation of takeover talks with Apax implies a potential near-term takeover at about £5 per share, which represents a premium to yesterday’s market price and is the primary driver of the share price increase. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume has spiked well above the average, signaling heavy investor interest and greater intra-day volatility; technicals show the stock trading between its 50-day (GBX 357.75) and 200-day (GBX 420.74) moving averages. (P/E ~7.6; 12?month range GBX 284.5–575.)

Trading volume has spiked well above the average, signaling heavy investor interest and greater intra-day volatility; technicals show the stock trading between its 50-day (GBX 357.75) and 200-day (GBX 420.74) moving averages. (P/E ~7.6; 12?month range GBX 284.5–575.) Negative Sentiment: Talks are preliminary and non-binding — there is no certainty a firm offer will be made, terms could change, or talks could collapse, leaving the stock to revert to pre-news levels; any regulatory or financing hurdles could also derail a deal.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £540.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.18.

Insider Activity

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider William Berman purchased 13,921 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. 47.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.