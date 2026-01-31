iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,361 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 7,520 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 364.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IBIH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

