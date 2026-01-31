Sunlands Technology Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,213 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 3,715 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 52.03%.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is a provider of online education services in China, specializing in live and on-demand classes for students across a range of age groups and exam preparations. Through its digital platform, the company delivers interactive lessons, practice exercises and progress tracking to support K-12 after-school courses, national college entrance exam (Gaokao) prep and professional qualification tests.
The company’s offerings include live streaming lectures led by qualified instructors, recorded course content, AI-driven diagnostic tools and personalized study plans.
