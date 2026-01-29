Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.
MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MTH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
NYSE:MTH opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.48. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single?family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high?performance features aimed at reducing long?term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.
The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.